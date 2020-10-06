Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 12:33 AM

LG visits family of slain BDC chairman in Jammu

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 12:33 AM
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the family of slain BDC chairperson of block Khag, Bhupinder Singh, who was killed by militants last month in his native village in Budgam district. Visiting the family of Bhupinder Singh at his residence in Jammu, the Lt Governor expressed grief and solidarity with the family members of the deceased.

The Lt Governor said that such attacks on flag bearers of democracy in Kashmir would not be tolerated, and the perpetrators would be dealt with by appropriate agencies. He assured them all support from the government and reaffirmed the government’s resolve of bringing normalcy in Jammu & Kashmir.

