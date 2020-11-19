LG visits injured cops at GMC

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Government Medical College Jammu here to enquire about the wellbeing of policemen injured in an encounter with militants in Nagrota.

“The Lt Governor met the injured personnel undergoing treatment at the hospital and assured the men of the best possible health facility for their treatment besides lauding their exemplary courage and bravery,” an official statement said.

“The Lt Governor hailed the valour and quick reaction of the security forces in foiling the nefarious design of the terrorists. I salute the exemplary courage and bravery displayed by our forces. The nation is proud of your professionalism and commitment to protect its sovereignty and integrity,” the Lt Governor said.

In a message to the public of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor said that the government and the security forces are working day and night to lay the foundation of its progressive and peaceful future and said that no outside forces can derail us from our mission. The Lt Governor was accompanied by Advisor, RR Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Financial Commissioner Health, Atal Dulloo; IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, and Principal GMC Jammu, Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma among other senior officers.