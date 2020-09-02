LG visits Pulwama, meets several delegations

The UT Government is committed to adding value to the lives of people in J&K. The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made these remarks during his visit to Pulwama district as a part of the continuous developmental review and public outreach programme.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisors to the Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department

and Information Department; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole; Commissioner Secretary to Government, Department of Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Dr. Raghav Langer; heads of various departments, besides district and sectoral officers.

During his visit, the Lt Governor met scores of public delegations and e-inaugurated 20 developmental projects worth Rs 40.86 crore and laid e-foundation stone for seven projects of public importance worth Rs 13.47 crore. Maximum projects inaugurated today were aimed at accentuating the overall road connectivity in the district.

The Lt Governor chaired a meeting to review the developmental scenario in the district. He also sought vital statistics pertaining to various government schemes and initiatives.

District Development Commissioner Dr Raghav Langer briefed the Lt Governor about the governance and public delivery system, besides the status of ongoing development projects, implementation of welfare schemes, scenario of Health, Education, Agriculture, Horticulture, R&B, PMGSY, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Rural Development Department, Social Welfare and other sectors.

The Lt Governor enquired about the achievements in MSME Sector, Dairy, Poultry, Horticulture, Agriculture and Saffron; targets being achieved in the social sector like Health, Social welfare, Education, besides significant achievements in flagship programmes like MGNREGA, Ayushman Bharat, NSAP, ISSS, PM-KISAN and other schemes; completion of projects among the Languishing Project Scheme.

The DDC apprised the Lt Governor regarding the exponential increase in revenue generation through the e-auctioning of minor mineral beds. He also underscored the replication of Organic farming clusters throughout the District and briefed about the judicious utilization of Kacharie land compensation funds for creating public amenities like installation of CT Scan machine at District Hospital Pulwama, Bulk Chilling Milk Plant at Awantipora and Trauma centre at PHC Awantipora.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the officers to remain connected with people and inculcate team spirit and cohesiveness in the public delivery system and remain sensitive to the issues of the people.

He also directed the concerned officers to stick to the timelines for completion of incomplete and languishing projects. Local issues like macadamization of roads, provision of drinking water, Back to Village works should be prioritized, he added.

Taking note of the high damage rate of the Power Transformers, the Lt Governor called for immediate measures to minimize the same.

While reviewing the progress on the projects under Jal Shakti, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to speed up the process of implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission and other Water Supply Schemes to cover targeted households of the District.

On Back to Village works, the Lt Governor exhorted upon the officers to ensure that minimum two works in each Panchayat should be executed across the District.

While continuing with the UT Government’s extensive public outreach programme, the Lt Governor met delegations of BDC & ULB representatives, Panches and Sarpanches, representatives of political parties, Fruit Growers, Saffron growers, Vegetable growers, NRLM beneficiaries, Horticulturists, Industrialists, Handloom and Handicraft weavers, Gujjar & Bakerwal Association, Cold Store Association and members of Civil Society Tral, who projected their concerning issues and demands.

Delegations of BDC & ULB representatives, Panches and Sarpanches, members of MC Pampore and representatives of political parties apprised the Lt Governor about various issues including accommodation, security, enhancement of Honorarium, enhancement of Block Development Funds for development of playfields in their respective areas, blood storage facility in SDH Tral, Polytechnic College at Tral, special package for unemployed youth, augmentation of power supply, strengthening of road connectivity, upgradation of the education sector and various issues of public importance.

Delegations of Saffron growers, Fruit growers and vegetable growers projected demand for the introduction of market intervention schemes. They also put forth their demands regarding e-marketing of saffron for increased market access, establishment of Saffron viewpoints along National Highway, transportation, waiving off of KCC loan, exposure tours, separate organic Mandis etc.

Dr Ravi Singh, President Gurudwara Parabandak Committee, Pulwama also met the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum highlighting the concerning issues of Sikh Community.

A delegation of members of Civil Society Tral demanded the up-gradation of Sub-District Hospital, improvement of road connectivity, construction of Pastona Wahab Sahib Road and a Shopping complex.

Representatives from Gujjar and Bakerwal community demanded construction of Gujjar and Bakerwal Hostel and Schools for Tribal students, strengthening of road network, establishment of fruit mandi at Pampore etc.

Addressing the issue of road connectivity, the Lt Governor directed for taking comprehensive steps to connect all unconnected nomadic habitations.

Delegations of National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) beneficiaries and Handloom & Handicraft weavers apprised the Lt Government about the success stories and benefits they reap through NRLM UMEED scheme and other welfare schemes under Handloom and Handicraft. They also raised issues related to Block level UMEED Mahila Bank, value addition in dairy farming, establishment of Yarn Bank and Artisan credit card scheme.

While expressing their gratitude for the constitution of a committee to work out modalities for economic revival & extending support to the business community and extension of last date for availing of benefits under Power Amnesty Scheme, a delegation of local industrialists also met the Lt Governor and raised issues like grid station in IGC Lassipora, dumping site at IGC Lassipora, fencing of IGC Lassipora and other related issues.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and assured that all their genuine demands will be examined on priority and addressed on merit. He also passed on-the-spot directions to the District Administration for redressal of various grievances and directed them to make concerted efforts for the providing the best possible marketing facilities and necessary handholding to Saffron growers, Horticulturists and Vegetable growers of the region.

The developmental projects worth Rs 40.86 crores e-inaugurated today include- Lelhar Gulbugh Road under PMGSY Phase II( Rs 2.98 cr), New Type Primary Health Centre Satoora Tral (Rs 2.50 cr), New Type Primary Health Centre Hari Pulwama(1.79 cr), Installation of Oxygen Plant(Rs 1.46 cr), Sub Centre Lassipora (Rs 47 lakhs), Double Storey Building at Higher Secondary School Kalampora (Rs 1.42 cr), Double Storey Building at Higher Secondary School Nowpora (Rs 1.02 cr), KGBV Building at Sangerwani (Rs 93.86 lakhs), Tourist Cafeteria at Pampore (Rs 95.27 lakhs), Tourist Facilitation Centre at Syed Hassan Mantaqi Awantipora(Rs 62.70 lakhs), Way Side Amenity at Awantipora(Rs 38.42 lakhs) , Bellow Drabgam Shadimarg Road(Rs 9.27 cr), Payer Banderpora, Koil, and Payer Chandgam Road(Rs 85.42 lakhs), 1×28 Meter Span Bridge at Saimoh(Rs 1.75 cr), Plate Girder Bridge at Hari Parigam Tral(Rs 87.41 lakhs), Steel Girder Bridge Wandakpora at Hanjipora(Rs 33.00 lakhs), Drug de-addiction Centre Tral(Rs 1.65 cr), 05 no. of Playfield at various places(Rs 75.55 lakhs), Water Supply Scheme Aglar Main(Rs 5.83 cr), and Water supply Scheme Firdous Colony Drabgam(Rs 4.98 cr).

Meanwhile, developmental projects worth Rs 13.47 crores for which the e-foundation was laid include- Synthetic Hockey field at Boys HSS Pulwama(Rs 4.90 cr), Span Girder Bridge between Mirbagh and Dogam(Rs 3.86 cr), Trauma Centre in the premises of PHC Awantipora(Rs 1.67 cr), Interior roads of Awantipora(Rs 1.50 cr), Milk chilling plant Awantipora(Rs 70.00 lakhs), Slaughter House at Awantipora(Rs 50.00 lakhs) and Vocational Training centre at Chandhara (Rs 33.00 lakhs).