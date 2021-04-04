LG visits SKIMS to enquire about Farooq Abdullah's health

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Sunday visited SKIMS Soura, here to enquire about the wellbeing of Member Parliament and former Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah who has tested positive for COVID19 and was admitted in the institute yesterday.

As per a statement by the SKIMS, the COVID-19 management team of the institute led by Director SKIMS, Dr A G Ahangar briefed the Lieutenant Governor about the health status of Dr Farooq Abdullah.

“Omar Abdullah, former chief minister and son of Dr. Farooq Abdullah also interacted with the Lieutenant Governor and expressed satisfaction about the treatment, and thanked the LG for his care and concern and personnel visit to enquire about the wellbeing of his father,” the statement said.

It said that the LG directed the SKIMS management to monitor the health condition of Dr Farooq Abdullah and “take any call” as demanded. “LG Sinha appreciated Director SKIMS and his COVID management team for quick response and taking care of the former chief minister.”

Sinha, who met Abdullah’s son and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah at the hospital, instructed the doctors at the SKIMS to provide best treatment to the MP from Srinagar.

“In Srinagar, I met Omar Abdullah at SKIMS Hospital, Soura. Enquired about Farooq Sahab’s health and instructed the doctors to provide best treatment. I pray for his long and healthy life,” the LG’s office tweeted.

The LG also offered to shift senior Abdullah to another facility or hospital for better monitoring and care. “I have also offered to shift Farooq Sahab, who is admitted at SKIMS, to another facility or hospital for better monitoring and care,” the LG tweeted.

However, Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude to LG Sinha for visiting the hospital and offering to shift his father, and said the NC president is getting the best possible care at the SKIMS. “Thank you for your visit to enquire after my father @manojsinha_ ji. We are grateful for the offer to shift my father, the doctors & other medical staff at SKIMS Srinagar is amongst the best anywhere & my father is getting the best possible care,” he wrote on Twitter.

The 85-year-old NC president tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. He was kept in home isolation initially, but doctors on April 3 decided to shift him to hospital for better medical care. “Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support & their prayers,” Omar Abdullah tweeted on April 3.