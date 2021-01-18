LG's Principal Secy to take weekly review of Departments

Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Nitishwar Kumar, will hold review meetings with all the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners on every Friday.

In order to implement directions of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the General Administration Department issued an order stating that the meetings will be held at the Civil Secretariat Jammu.

In the meetings, the Secretaries of all departments and Deputy Commissioners will be present to discuss issues like strategizing/identifying the delivery of public service through digital platform, best practices on public welfare/administration, road map for change in public perception, identification and execution of three works in each department in the financial year 2020-2021.

Similarly, the Health and Medical Education Department will discuss issues like registration of beneficiaries under SEHAT and distribution of cards will be discussed.

The administrative secretary of Revenue Department, Divisional Commissioner Jammu as well as Kashmir and all the Deputy Commissioners will discuss issues of digitization of land records and digitization/geo-tagging of Waqf properties.