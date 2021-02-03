Life affected in south Kashmir

Normal life was affected in south Kashmir due to fresh snowfall on Wednesday.

In district Shopian, where many roads are still plastered with a thin film of frozen snow, it started snowing in the morning and continued intermittently throughout the day.

Plains received light snowfall while the upper reaches like Heerpora, Sedow and many outlying villages of the Kellar block received 2 to 3 inches of snow, compounding the problems of local residents.

Abdul Aziz Lone, a resident of Gatipora said that they were reeling under acute shortage of water.

“We are forced to melt snow for the purpose of drinking water,” Lone said.

In neighbouring Pulwama district, many far-off villages including Sangarwani, Abhama and Achgoza received 1 to 2 inches of snow.