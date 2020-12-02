Life of vehicles extended beyond 15 years in J&K

Government has ordered extension in the life of vehicles beyond 15 years in J&K.

As per a circular issued by Transport Commissioner, Pardeep Kumar, “the life extension of non-commercial vehicles after 15 years shall be governed by the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA)/Rules and other relevant instructions/rules issued from time to time.”

Regarding passenger/commercial vehicles, “the life extension shall be governed by the government order no. 20-TR of 2007 dated 20/03/2007 and any other instructions issued from time to time by the department,” it said.

The transport department examined the extension of life of vehicles beyond 15 years of age following representations received from different quarters and various associations of the transporters.