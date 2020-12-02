Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 12:37 AM

Life of vehicles extended beyond 15 years in J&K

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 12:37 AM
File Pic

Government has ordered extension in the life of vehicles beyond 15 years in J&K.

As per a circular issued by Transport Commissioner, Pardeep Kumar, “the life extension of non-commercial vehicles after 15 years shall be governed by the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA)/Rules and other relevant instructions/rules issued from time to time.”

Trending News

Kashmir University gets Centre of Excellence for glacial studies

Representational Photo

DDC candidate shot at in Sangam had refused to take security: Police

Representational Photo

43% votes polled till 1 pm in 3rd phase of J&K DDC polls

Photo Source: Facebook/ Anees Ul Islam

DDC candidate shot at, injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Regarding passenger/commercial vehicles, “the life extension shall be governed by the government order no. 20-TR of 2007 dated 20/03/2007 and any other instructions issued from time to time by the department,” it said.

The transport department examined the extension of life of vehicles beyond 15 years of age following representations received from different quarters and various associations of the transporters.

Related News