OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 4, 2021, 12:56 AM

Light snowfall in Bandipora

The Bandipora district in north Kashmir Wednesday received light snowfall with no major disruptions being reported.

Bandipora received 3 inches of snow while the Sumbal division received 2 inches. The snowfall in the upper reaches was comparatively more with Buthoo, Authwatoo and Sirinder getting 4 inches of snowfall while Kudhara and Ketsan got five inches snowfall.

Officials said that snow clearance operations were initiated across the district.

Though according to the officials there was no major disruption owing to the light snowfall, the roads turned slippery during morning hours with the situation gradually getting better during the day.

In Gurez valley, officials said the weather was clear and sunny and that no snowfall has occurred. “The weather is clear,” SDM Gurez, Mudasir Ahmad said.

The Executive engineer PDD, Ghulam Qadir, said, “The snowfall caused no disruption this time in supply as all feeders are sunning smoothly.”

