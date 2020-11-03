Light snowfall likely in higher reaches today: MeT

The Meteorological Department has predicted light snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday. Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Director MeT, Sonam Lotus, said that there was a possibility of “light snowfall in the higher reaches of the Valley between Wednesday and Thursday”.

However, he added that there was no forecast for any “major” rainfall or snowfall during the next ten days.

“The weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with possibility of light snowfall at isolated places on higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh during the next two days. However, there is no forecast for any major snowfall activity during the next ten days,” said the weather bulletin issued by the local MeT Department.

The MeT forecast said: “A fresh Western Disturbance, which brings change in weather, has begun affecting the weather in Jammu and Kashmir. Under the influence of this WD, light rain or snow is possible at few places during the next 48 hours.”

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature continues to witness a fall in Kashmir. However, a bright sunshine made the day temperature pleasant on Tuesday as Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius while ski-resort Gulmarg recorded 10.5 degrees Celsius.

With the MeT prediction for snowfall in higher reaches, the tourism industry is hopeful that skiers and adventure tourism enthusiasts will visit the Valley this winter.

“The snowfall in higher reaches is a welcome sign and we are hopeful of an increase in the inflow of tourists this winter. We hope there is improvement in the pandemic situation so that we have more tourist arrivals,” said Nasir Shah, chairman, J&K Pilgrimage and Leisure Tour Operators Forum.