Listen to voices from Kashmir, Er Rasheed to India, Pak

Recent show-stealer from Baramulla Parliamentary seat and Awami Ithehad Party chairman Er Rasheed on Thursday urged India and Pakistan to find an amicable solution to Kashmir imbroglio. In a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rasheed said separatist leaders lodged in jails should be released as a new confidence building measure (CBM).

Addressing a presser here, Rasheed said: “My only appeal to PM Narendra Modi is that please listen to the voices of masses. Kashmir is a political issue. We are not your enemies. Our request is that you should not run Kashmir through army, police or agencies. Deal political issue politically.”

He added: “I also appeal Imran Khan. Today you are eager to have dialogue with India. This is good thing. But my appeal to both countries is that don’t take us for-granted. We are not onions or potatoes. We are Kashmiris. We have given sacrifices. We want resolution to Kashmir that matches with its sacrifices, sentiments and also the requirements of historical perspective of Jammu and Kashmir issue.”

Urging PM Modi to be flexible in his Kashmir policy, Er Rasheed said: “We are not enemies of Modi ji. I want to congratulate him for he has been given mandate by people of India. But with it we want to remind him that the way attempt was made to cow you down in Gujarat, you must learn from it. The way Congress couldn’t cow you down, similarly legitimate voice of Kashmiris can’t be cowed down.”

Er Rasheed appealed PM Modi to release separatist leaders lodged in various jails so that new beginning could be initiated in Kashmir.

“Modi ji should act like a statesman. People lodged in Tihar jail should be released. Masraat Aalam to Ghulam Qadir Bhat, Qasim Fakhtoo to Asiya Andrabi and other people. All should be released,” he said.

Rasheed also urged state administration to stop use of pellet guns in Kashmir and also safeguard “threatened Jammu Muslims.”