LoC ceasefire won't impact anti-militancy operations: Northern Command

The Chief of Army’s Northern Command, Lt General Yogesh Kumar Joshi, today said that a ceasefire on the Line of Control will have no impact on counter-militancy operations in J&K.

“We will maintain our vigil,” he said.

Lt Gen Joshi presented gallantry as well as distinguished service awards to Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks in a Investiture Ceremony in Udhampur today.

“The ceasefire on the LoC will help people to live a peaceful and secure life,” the senior officer said.

He said the security situation in Kashmir has improved.

“The violence has seen a sharp decline which shows support of the people for peace, security and national unity. There has been a reduction in militants initiated incidents, stone pelting activities and protests as a result of tireless efforts of the security forces and the people of J&K,” he added.

“Northern Command in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has stood like a shield against the attempts of neighbouring countries to spread violence in UTs. In future too, we will continue to stand for peace and security.”

He said that Indian Army has given response in the same language to those who challenged the integrity of the country.