LoC face-off |2 soldiers killed

Two Army soldiers were killed on Friday as Pakistani troops opened heavy fire and shelled mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, a defence official said.

He said the Indian Army immediately responded to the unprovoked firing from across the border.

“The Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of district Rajouri today (Friday),” the defence spokesperson said.

Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh sustained critical injuries in the firing and died later, he said.

The nation will always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the official added.

The officials said that forward posts of Indian army in Sunderbani sector were engaged in fire on Friday morning with both armies exchange heavy fire and violation of ceasefire lasted for several hours.

“Tension on Line of Control has mounted manifold in last two weeks with exchange of fire and heavy shelling going on in various areas of Line of Control,” officials added.