LoC face-off: Heavy shelling in Mendhar

There was heavy firing and shelling across LoC on Saturday evening in Mendhar area of Poonch district, police said.

“Violation of ceasefire by Pak army started in Balakote sector area and than in Mendhar sector area. Heavy firing and shelling was going on in the area when last reports were received,” police officials said.

They informed that both Indian army posts’ locations as well as civilian areas along the LoC were rattled with the shelling drawing equal retaliation from Indian army also.

“We have no reports of any injuries so far, and the field staff have been asked to remain on standby for immediate evacuation of any injured in shortest possible time,” Block Medical Officer Mendhar, Dr. Parvez Ahmed Khan said.

It may be noted that earlier on Friday morning, the firing and shelling had taken place on the LoC in Mendhar sector after which uneasy calm was prevailing till Saturday evening.