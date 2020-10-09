LoC firing in Kupwara, Baramulla

Indian and Pakistani troops resorted to shelling on each other’s positions along the line of control in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kupwara districts on Friday. However, there was no report of damage to property or loss of life, a police official said.

A senior police official said that both the troops resorted to shelling in Naugam sector of Kupwara district. “The exchange continued for some time,” said Dr Sandeep, senior superintendent of police Handwara.

On October 1, two soldiers were killed and two injured in Pakistani firing in the Naugam sector.

The troops also exchanged shelling in Kamalkote sector of Uri on Thursday night.

The locals said that fear gripped in the area after exchange of shelling started at around 11 pm on Thursday night. A local resident said that the exchange of shelling continued for several hours.

“The overnight shelling did not cause any damage or loss to life. However, the exchange of shelling during the night created panic in the area and several families took shelter in the underground bunkers,” said Farooq Ahmad, a local resident.