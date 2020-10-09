Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 11:45 PM

LoC firing in Kupwara, Baramulla

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 11:45 PM
File Pic

Indian and Pakistani troops resorted to shelling on each other’s positions along the line of control in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kupwara districts on Friday. However, there was no report of damage to property or loss of life, a police official said.

A senior police official said that both the troops resorted to shelling in Naugam sector of Kupwara district. “The exchange continued for some time,” said Dr Sandeep, senior superintendent of police Handwara.

Trending News
Representational Image

BSNL employee dies after falling from tree in Kupwara

Representational Image

Pak targets civilian areas along LoC, IB in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational Pic

Male body recovered in Hazratbal Srinagar

Representational Pic

Youth found dead at his home in north Kashmir's Sopore

On October 1, two soldiers were killed and two injured in Pakistani firing in the Naugam sector.

The troops also exchanged shelling in Kamalkote sector of Uri on Thursday night.

The locals said that fear gripped in the area after exchange of shelling started at around 11 pm on Thursday night. A local resident said that the exchange of shelling continued for several hours.

Latest News
Representational Image. Photo Source: fateclick.com

COVID-19 patient jumps to death from hospital building in Madhya Pradesh

Representational Image

China has deployed 60K soldiers on India's northern border: Mike Pompeo

Image Source: Twitter/ @JantaKaReporter

Brave boy scares off python that bit him

Representational Image

BSNL employee dies after falling from tree in Kupwara

“The overnight shelling did not cause any damage or loss to life. However, the exchange of shelling during the night created panic in the area and several families took shelter in the underground bunkers,” said Farooq Ahmad, a local resident.

Related News