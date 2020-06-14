LoC flare-up | 1 soldier killed, 2 injured

An army man was killed and two others received injuries in Poonch sector due to shelling from Pakistani side along LoC even as many structures were damage in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, officials said.

Officials said that the shelling and firing from Pakistani side on Saturday evening affected areas namely Shahpur, Kirni, Qasba, Banwat in Poonch sector. Sources said that Indian army retaliated befittingly and the firing continued between both the two sides throughout the night.

They said that three army soldiers were injured in Banwat area along Line of Control in Poonch sector during Saturday night and the trio was shifted to local army medical facility where one of the injured soldiers succumbed while two others were referred to a specialised hospital for advanced treatment.

Jammu-based defence spokesman, Lt Col Devander Anand, in a statement said that Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on Line of Control in Poonch sector on June 13.

“Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire and in the incident Sepoy Lungambui Abonmei was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, a number of structures were damaged in the firing and shelling in villages along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch.

Two structures were damaged in Niaka Panjgrian village of Manjakote and five structures were partial damaged in several villages along LoC in Poonch sector, officials said.

Officials said that a ceasefire violation also took place in Sunderbani sector area from around 1 PM to 3 PM today, with many forward posts getting affected. “There are no reports of any loss of life or property so far from this area,” they said. (With inputs from Hussain Mohtashim)