TARIQUE RAHEEM
Karnah (Kupwara),
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 1:05 AM

LoC flares up in Tanghdar

File Photo
Armies of India and Pakistan on Friday morning exchanged gunfire along Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A senior official said that armies of indo-Pak exchanged gunfire in Nachian area this morning, however, no loss of life or damage to property was reported till last reports came in.

A defence official said that on Friday morning, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Tanghdar sector.

“Befitting response is being given,” he added.

