Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 3, 2021, 1:54 AM

LoC shelling continues in Rajouri

GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 3, 2021, 1:54 AM
File Photo
File Photo

Pakistani army on Saturday continued to shell LoC villages of Nowshera in Rajouri district where an army Naib Subedar was killed on Friday, officials said.

Officials said that in Jhanger Kalsiyan area of Nowshera sector of Rajouri, violation of ceasefire started on Saturday at around 7 PM and Pak army used both small arms as well as mortars to target Indian army posts.

Trending News

Most areas in North Kashmir without electricity, water, road connectivity

Representational Pic

TAAK establishes helpline for stranded tourists

SKUAST-K holds career counselling at Wadura campus

Administration caught napping: Altaf Bukhari

“Firing and shelling was going on when last reports were received,” the officials said.

On Friday, a Naib Subedar of Indian army, Ravinder Kumar, was killed in the firing.

Related News