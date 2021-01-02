LoC shelling continues in Rajouri

Pakistani army on Saturday continued to shell LoC villages of Nowshera in Rajouri district where an army Naib Subedar was killed on Friday, officials said.

Officials said that in Jhanger Kalsiyan area of Nowshera sector of Rajouri, violation of ceasefire started on Saturday at around 7 PM and Pak army used both small arms as well as mortars to target Indian army posts.

“Firing and shelling was going on when last reports were received,” the officials said.

On Friday, a Naib Subedar of Indian army, Ravinder Kumar, was killed in the firing.