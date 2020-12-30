LoC shelling in Rajouri, Poonch, Tanghdar

Cross Line of Control mortar shelling on Wednesday rattled the villages in Rajouri, Poonch and Tanghdar.

Officials said that in Kirni and Qasba areas of Poonch sector, violation of ceasefire started on Wednesday evening and mortar shelling took place for around two hours.

Similarly in Kalsiyan, Jhangar, Lam, Pukharni areas on Line of Control in Nowshera sector, Pak army violated ceasefire on Wednesday evening with small arms firing and mortar shelling, officials said.

“Violation of ceasefire was going on when last reports were received,” the officials added.

Armies of India and Pakistan on Wednesday evening exchanged gunfire along Line of Control in Tanghdar Sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A senior official said that armies exchanged gunfire in Taad area this evening, however no loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

A defense official said that on Wednesday evening, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Tanghdar sector. “Befitting response is being given,” he added.