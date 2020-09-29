LoC shelling in Rajouri, Poonch

Front Page, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 1:01 AM

File Photo
Army on Tuesday said that Pakistan violated ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling in three different Line of Control areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Jammu based spokesman of army, Lt Col Devander Anand, said that on Tuesday early morning at around 04:30 AM, Pakistani army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Mankote area of Mendhar in Poonch district.

The PRO further said that in the late afternoon hours, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri and Krishna Ghati of Poonch.

“Indian army retaliated befittingly to the unprovoked firing and shelling,” he added.

