SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 13, 2020, 12:27 AM

LoC shelling resumes in Rajouri, Poonch

Representational Image
Cross LoC shelling in Rajouri’s Tarkundi, Mendhar’s Balakote and Poonch sector resumed today after a gap of one day with heavy mortar shelling going on in the areas.

Officials said that at around 7:30 pm the ceasefire violation started in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba areas of Poonch sector with Pakistan army pounding the villages along LoC with mortar shelling.

“Indian army is retaliating,” said the officials.

Similarly in Tarkundi area in Manjakote tehsil and Balakote in Mendhar sub-division of Poonch, violation of ceasefire started on Friday evening at around 7:55 pm with areas along the LoC being pounded heavily by Pakistan army.

“Heavy shelling is going on,” officials said.

A police official said there was no reports of any casualty in the cross border shelling so far.

