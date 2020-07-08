Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar,
UPDATED: July 9, 2020, 12:51 AM

LoC shelling: Woman killed, another injured in Poonch

A 67-year old woman was killed and another injured in heavy mortar shelling from across the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch on Wednesday.

Locals said that soon after heavy shelling started at around 2 AM, the two women were trying to shift their cattle towards a cattle shed from an open verandah when a mortar shell hit their house.

Block Medical Officer Mendhar, Dr. Parvez Khan, said that Resham Bi wife of Mohammad Azam was killed on the spot while the other aged woman – Hakam Bi – was injured.

The cross-LoC firing and shelling in the area lasted till morning hours.

