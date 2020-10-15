Locals will get job opportunities in Z-Morh and Zojila tunnel works: Div Com

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole on Thursday said that the construction work of Zojila tunnel will continue as long as possible during winter months.

“The construction company will ensure to carry on the work as long as possible during winters,” the Div Com said while talking to media persons here after attending ceremonial blasting for the initiation of the work on the tunnel project through electronic mode by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said that the locals will be provided job opportunities in Z-Morh and Zojila tunnel works as per the norms. “The locals mean the people in Ganderbal district or in Kashmir valley,” he said.

He said that the construction companies should be facilitated and allowed to carry out work as per their own “structure and norms”.