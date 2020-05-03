Lockdown 3.0 | 'No relaxations across Kashmir'

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, on Sunday said there would be no ease in restrictions in the third phase of the nationwide lockdown beginning May 4.

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, the Div Com said the number of Covid-19 cases was “continuing” in the Valley, which leaves no chance for any relaxation. “We have to be more cautious and continue with the same strictness,” Pole said.

The Div Com said that since 15,000 stranded persons from various states were expected to reach the Valley during next two weeks, therefore, “we cannot allow any sort of leniency”. He added that they were also ensuring the necessary Covid-19 testing of those persons entering the Valley.

The detailed guidelines for the Valley in order to follow the lockdown till May 17 will be issued soon, he said.

Earlier, four districts including Srinagar were declared as Covid-19 Red Zones in Jammu and Kashmir by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday while 12 other districts were confirmed as Orange Zones and rest of the four as Green Zones.

However, the Div Com said only agro-based and small scale industries will be allowed to start operations from Monday. “We are also keen that small scale industry such as handicrafts and handlooms start their production,” Pole said adding that while all these will be allowed to resume, “but on the ground there shall be no ease in restrictions.”

Earlier on April 20, after government of India allowed ‘partial functioning’ of the industry across the country , several manufacturing units producing essential goods located outside the municipal limits and the red zones in Kashmir have already resumed operations. “We have made it very specific that no industry in any red zone or municipal area will be allowed to operate. Also no non-essential industry can resume the work,” Pole said.

The Div Com said: “Some of the cement factories who have in-house labourers are also operational. Construction work under government schemes in various departments under specific guidelines is also underway. There are 56,000 outside workforce in the Valley many of whom are being put back on the job.”

Pole made it clear that no other service or business including general trade “shall be allowed to resume activities in the Valley”.