Lockdown continues on 17th day

Corona curfew restrictions remained imposed across Kashmir for the 17th consecutive day on Saturday even as several cases have been registered against violators. Police said that people were cooperating.

On Saturday no movement of people except medical emergencies and essential services was allowed with most of the roads barricaded by the police across Kashmir.

Officials said that shops and other business establishments were shut and transport was off the roads. They said that police and security forces put barricades on the roads to prevent the movement of people.

Senior government officials told the Greater Kashmir that restrictions were being implemented strictly

and the people were cooperating with the administration.

He said that during the lockdown the administration has allowed chemist shops, LPG/petrol pumps, ATM, media, FCI, e-commerce, construction activities, COVID-19 vaccination and inter-state movement.

Police said cases against violators have been registered and some people have been apprehended.