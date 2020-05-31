Lockdown: Existing guidelines to continue in J&K till June 8

Jammu and Kashmir Government has decided to continue with the lockdown guidelines and instructions in operation in the UT till June 8.

The Chief Secretary, in his capacity as Chairperson State Executive Committee of Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, has ordered that the guidelines/instructions issued vide order No. 54, 55 and 56 –JK (DMRRR) of 2020 dated 19.05.2020 & 24.05.2020 shall continue to remain valid till 08.06.2020.

The Union Home Secretary in his capacity as Chairperson, NEC, vide Order No. 40-3/2020-0M-I(A) dated 30.5.2020, has issued fresh guidelines for implementation of the extended lockdown in Containment Zones (Red Zones) till 30th June 2020 and reopening certain activities in a phased manner in areas outside Containment Zones (Red Zones).

These guidelines require State and UT Governments to assess the current spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and based on this assessment, prohibit certain activities outside the Containment Zones or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary. As this will require a detailed assessment and consultations on the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu & Kashmir, the Chief Secretary, in his capacity as Chairperson State Executive Committee of Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, has ordered that the existing guidelines/instructions shall continue to remain valid till 08.06.2020.