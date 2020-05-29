Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 30, 2020, 12:16 AM

Lockdown likely to be extended with more relaxations

Amit Shah meets PM
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 30, 2020, 12:16 AM
File Representational Pic
File Representational Pic

The nationwide lockdown – the fourth phase of which ends on May 31 – is likely to be extended beyond this date with more relaxations as most Indian states are in favour of continuing it for two more weeks, sources said on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed the views of states on the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in Delhi earlier in the day.

Trending News
File Pic

Kulgam gunfight: Two Hizb militants killed, operation over

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Kulgam

DC meets members of trade, business organisations

DC Srinagar in this file photo

Operations in social sector to be permitted from June 1 in Srinagar: DC

The sources pointed out that many states, majority of them ruled by the BJP, are in favour of the lockdown extension for the fifth time due to increase in novel coronavirus cases in the wake of return of migrant workers from different states and Indians stuck abroad.

On Thursday, Amit Shah held telephonic talks with Chief Ministers of different states as to how successful the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown had been and what all were the expectations and demands of the states.

He held separate discussions with Chief Minister of his Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments in the states.

Latest News

New PMO faces as Centre reshuffles 23 officers in different ministries

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Police Station Kathua declared out of bounds after cop tests positive

File Pic

Kulgam gunfight: Two Hizb militants killed, operation over

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Kulgam

The sources said most Chief Ministers favoured lockdown extension for two more weeks, with focus on containment zones and normalisation of activities in other zones. The Goa Chief Minister wanted a 15-day extension.

The sources said that the Ministry of Home Affairs was busy devising the strategy to be adopted in the fifth phase of the lockdown in the background of the feedback received from different Chief Ministers.

Related News