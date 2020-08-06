Lockdown restrictions continue in Kashmir

The restrictions to prevent any further spread of COVID-19 remained imposed across Kashmir on Thursday.

Authorities had sealed most of the roads and market places in the districts declared as Red Zones, including Srinagar, and placed concertina wires and barriers on the roads to stop public movement, officials said.

Sources said that shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut and public transport was off the roads across the valley. However, the medical emergencies and essential services were allowed across Kashmir with most of the roads barricaded by the police.

Pertinently, agriculture, horticulture and construction activities stand allowed in accordance with disaster management guidelines while the movement of goods carriers, LPG and oil tankers also is allowed unhindered.

In most parts of Srinagar and other districts police vehicles fitted with public addresses systems were urging the people to stay indoors and follow the advisories in letter and spirit.

Reports of tight lockdown restrictions were received from south, north and central Kashmir district.

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc in Kashmir as the deadly virus has claimed more than 350 lives in the Union Territory in the last some months.

While the union territory administration here had first announced lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir on March 22 as part of its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, restrictions were imposed in many parts of the valley, including in the city here, on March 19 itself after the union territory saw its first positive case from Srinagar.

The lockdown was gradually eased in June and markets in the city allowed to reopen after about three months in the second week of June; but in July the lockdown was re-imposed after surge in the covid cases.