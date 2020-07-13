Lockdown returns to Kashmir parts

Authorities on Monday re-imposed lockdown in most Valley areas to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Officials here said that the step was taken in view of a “sudden” surge in the COVID-19 cases in the valley over the past one week.

Most of the roads across the valley were sealed to restrict traffic movement. In red/contaminated zones steal barricades were erected to stop the public movement. Only people associated with essential services were allowed to move.

Shops and businesses establishments across the valley remained closed while the government offices witnessed thin attendance.

Earlier, the district administration Srinagar had identified 88 containment zones across the city where strict restrictions on public movement were ensured.

Officials said that all containment zones were sealed and their entry and exit points were manned to ensure strict enforcement of restrictions.

Commercial hub- Lal Chowk was also sealed and police vehicles fitted with public address system were urging people to stay indoors and seeking their cooperation.

Officials said that orders had been issued for strictest punishment under the Disaster Management Act and other relevant laws to persons violating preventive guidelines of the government on containment of COVID-19.

They said that any person not wearing facemask will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000, which was earlier Rs 100; and those violating the lockdown will have to pay up to Rs 10000 fine, which was earlier up to Rs 5000.

It may be mentioned that earlier the lockdown across J&K was imposed on March 22 owing to covid19 outbreak. It was gradually eased in June. The markets in the city had re-opened after about three months in the second week of June.