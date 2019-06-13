Logistics cost in J&K 10 to 15% higher than national average

The first ever draft ‘Logistics Policy’ of Jammu and Kashmir has stressed on improving connectivity, pointing out that logistics cost in J&K is 10 to 15% higher than the national average.

The policy said that over 60% of the state terrain is mountainous and goods in transit are “subjected to the rugged topography” that is made further problematic by weather vagaries.

“In the absence of adequate protection and roadside facilities the cost efficiency of goods is affected,” reads the draft policy.

The policy said there is prospect of high returns on investment in the underdeveloped infrastructure in Grade-A warehousing, ICD and Cold Storage.

It calls for focus on developing efficient and automated facility to reduce logistic costs, providing modern storage and handling infrastructure with a rail linked freight aggregation and distribution to reduce transit time.

The government formulated the first ever ‘Logistics Policy’ to provide cost effective and timely logistical support to the companies in a bid to reduce operational costs and boost exports in the state.

The government has put the policy in the public domain and sought suggestions from the people for any improvement. People can submit their suggestions and proposals by the end of June.

The draft reads: “Logistics Policy 2019-29 envisages to provide the government, non-government and trade commerce agencies operating in the state with professional, cost effective and timely logistics support services in the areas of procurement and supplies, transport operation and management, to enable them to provide better service to the general public.”

In February 2017, the J&K government, Government of Dubai and global trade enablers, DP-World, signed a MoU to explore opportunities to develop trade infrastructure in the state.

It was then agreed to develop a multi-modal logistics park and hub in Jammu, comprising Private Freight Terminal (PFT), Inland Container Depot (ICD), warehouses and specialized storage solutions with broad gauge rail and national highway that will encourage inter-modal transfer of containers, bulk and break-bulk cargo, and later on in Kashmir.

Under the Logistics Policy, the government plans to develop an inland container depot in Srinagar and a dry port in the state, which will eliminate the major impediment in export sector. The Government as per the draft intends to improve basic infrastructure and civic amenities at the major loading and unloading points, warehouses and overnight parking lots for the goods carriers.

The policy also recommends improving performance in respect of environmental protection in the delivery of services and providing a healthy and safe working environment to the people engaged in the field of logistics industry.

“Clearances required for setting up of logistic park to be given through single window clearance system, identification of new land bank for logistics parks,” it reads.

The policy recommends that a special task force should also be constituted for ensuring an overall orderly development of logistics in the state.

“The task force shall be responsible for creation and implementation of logistics master plan for the state with a dedicated road map for Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar-Uri, National Highway. The task force shall be serviced by Industries and Commerce Department and shall be provided with a statutory backing,” the policy adds.