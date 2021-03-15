Lt Gen D P Pandey to take over as GOC 15 Corps

Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey will be taking over as 50th General-Officer-Commanding of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps on Thursday.

Present General Officer Commanding Lt Gen B S Raju has been posted as Director General of Military Operations and will be raking over in coming days.

“Lt Gen D P Pandey will be taking over as Corps Commander on Thursday, 18 March,” a senior army officer said.

Prior to his appointment as the Chinar Corps Commander, the General served as the First Director General of the Territorial Army. Lt Gen Pandey has served in Kashmir in various capacities that included General Officer Commanding (GOC) Kilo Force, which is responsible for anti-militancy operations in northern Kashmir. He has also served as Commander of Charkote Kupwara based 8 Sector which is looking after the anti-militancy operations across Lolab valley.

Now as GOC of strategically important 15 Corps, Lt Gen Pandey is entrusted with the responsibility of handling vigilance along 343 km of the Line of Control and hinterland operation covering a span from North of Pir Panjal to Zoji La Pass.

Lt General DP Pandey is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in December 1985 from Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

Lt Gen BS Raju will be joining the Army headquarters as the Director General Military Operations as the previous incumbent Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha took over as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy).

Lt Gen. Raju comes with a wide experience of handling militancy-related matters, having served in Kashmir for five tenures, before taking over as 49 th Corps Commander in March last year. He had served as the commander of the Army’s Victor Force which is responsible for counter-insurgency operations in the volatile southern Kashmir.