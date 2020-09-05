Lt Governor allocates govt business to Advisors

The Lieutenant Governor J&K has ordered allocation of government businesses to his Advisors K.K. Sharma, Farooq Khan, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Baseer Ahmad Khan.

As per government order dated 1.9.2020 issued in this regard, the Advisors shall exercise powers of the minister under the ‘Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of J&K Rules, 2019’ in respect of departments allocated to them.

As per the order, Advisor KK Sharma shall exercise powers in respect of: planning, development and monitoring, industries and commerce, school education, skill development, agriculture production and farmer’s welfare and horticulture.

Advisor Farooq Khan shall exercise powers in respect of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs, Labour and Employment, Youth Services and Sports, ARI and Trainings, Cooperative, election and Haj and Auqaf.

Advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar shall exercise powers in respect of Health and Medical Education, Public Works (R&B), Jal Shakti, Transport, animal and sheep husbandry and fisheries.

And, Advisor Baseer Ahmed Khan shall exercise powers in respect of Power Development, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Culture, Tourism and floriculture.

The order further provides that Advisor Bhatnagar will also advise Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on matters relating to Home and coordinate activities of the police including Terror Monitoring Group, Force Deployment, Intelligence Work, Preparedness for law and order, Operational effectiveness, Counter Cross Border Propaganda, jails, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Prosecution, Narcotics Control and POCSO matters.

The files of General Administration Department (GAD), Home Department and Anti-Corruption Bureau will be submitted to the Lt Governor through GAD and Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam.

Also the files of housing and urban department, information technology, science and technology, law, justice and parliamentary affairs, estates, forest, ecology and environment, information and mining will be submitted to LG through the Chief Secretary.

The files of Finance Department, Civil Aviation and Hospitality and protocol will be submitted to LG through Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Jammu and Kashmir.