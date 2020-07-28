Lt Governor for expediting dev projects

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today called for expediting the execution of developmental projects and speedy implementation of welfare programmes so that their benefits percolate seamlessly across the board.

The Lt Governor was chairing a high-level meeting of Administrative Secretaries here at Civil Secretariat, an official handout said.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner,

Health and Medical Education; besides Administrative Secretaries of various departments and senior officers attended the meeting.

At the outset, the Lt Governor directed concerned authorities to augment the physical infrastructure and medical capacity in border areas in the backdrop of the feedback received during the recent public outreach program.

He called for the “time-bound ramping up of essential equipment and availability of medical professionals in these areas”.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo apprised the Lt Governor about the latest status of Covid-19 containment and management progress across the UT.

The Lt Governor called for ensuring the availability of requisite resources and evolving dynamic strategies to counter the evolving situation due to Covid-19.

The Lt Governor issued explicit directions for capping the rates of Covid-19 testing and related medicines immediately. Further, the progress of the under-construction new medical colleges was also reviewed and directions were issued to ensure time-bound completion of these projects.

While reviewing the progress of the Rural Development department, the Lt Governor called for immediately identifying land for construction of BDC offices complexes across the UT and transferring the same within a time period of one month.

He also directed for making a standardized type-design for the proposed complexes.

In order to mitigate the hardships of the general public living in areas prone to snowstorms and avalanches in winter, the Lt Governor directed the Power Development department to procure vehicle bound heavy-duty gensets as a pre-emptive measure and place them accordingly at strategic locations across the UT for immediate deployment.

While reviewing the process of digitization of land records, the Lt Governor expressed his displeasure about the pace of work and directed the concerned to speed up the digitization process by identifying possible lacunas and resolving the same immediately.

The Lt Governor observed that the government is committed to the holistic development of the UT and called for coordinated efforts at all levels of the administrative setup in this direction.

He asked the Administrative Secretaries to closely monitor and ensure prompt redressal of all difficulties and grievances related to the needs of people and take all the requisite measures for improving public delivery mechanism for ensuring better results on the ground.