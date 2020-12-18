Lt Governor launches Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network

In order to rationalize vaccine flow and distribution across J&K, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today launched the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) here at Raj Bhavan.

Lt Governor’s Advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam; Financial Commissioner H&ME, Atal Dulloo; CEO NHM Bhupinder Kumar; Director Health Services Dr. Renu Sharma were present on the occasion, an official handout said.

Atal Dulloo gave a comprehensive presentation on the progress of eVIN in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

He informed the Lieutenant Governor that the Metadata Collection of Cold Chain Points (CCPs) and uploading of data in eVIN cloud server has been completed. Training of 689 Cold Chain Handlers and uploading of data of 585 Cold Chain Points has been done and all districts have gone LIVE in eVIN.

While highlighting some of the key features of eVIN, the Lt Governor was apprised that this unique web-based system consists of mobile and web-based application for cold chain handlers which embraces technology to effectively manage real-time stock inventory, maintenance of temperature at all levels of cold chain hence maintaining the potency of the vaccines. This application also helps in accessing vaccine requirement, emergency management of vaccine logistics, route planning of vaccines, and stock reallocation.

It was informed that a total of 20 Vaccine Logistics & Cold Chain Managers (VCCMs) have been appointed in each district of Jammu and Kashmir, 2 Project Officers and 1 Senior Project Officer is in place post-induction. Vaccine audit has already been conducted for the past 2 years in Jammu and Kashmir by SPO with field inputs from VCCMs which identified the gaps in vaccine inventory and data recording in a few districts. Health Management Information Systems (HMIS) target calculation and data bank of all districts has been completed with the help of VCCMs.

It was also informed that standardized stock and distribution registers have been distributed across all districts and robust data entry both in eVIN and registers have been going on, currently, the focus of eVIN is rationalisation of vaccine distribution across the UT- with identification of zero stocks, shipment of excess stock across the Cold chain points and rationalization of stock flow.

Financial Commissioner also informed that Jammu and Kashmir is doing considerably well in India in Routine Immunization standing 3rd in the country with 96% full Immunization coverage for the year 2020-2021, data shared by NFHS 5 Survey recently published shows that the UT of Jammu and Kashmir is among the first 5 best performing states in India.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of the department and said that the department has been braving Covid-19 Pandemic and in spite of these difficult times has been doing considerably well on several fronts, the statement said.