Lt Governor reviews functioning of JKIDFC

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting to review the functioning of Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) Ltd. at Civil Secretariat, here. The Lt Governor also launched the e-Book IV of JKIDFC, on the 800 physically completed projects funded by JKIDFC.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor sought a detailed report on the status of projects approved for funding under JKIDFC.

Detailed discussion was held on removing the bottlenecks in execution and payments of projects for timely completion of the projects, an official statement said. While taking the assessment of progress achieved in the current financial year, the Lt Governor directed the officers for expediting the execution of developmental projects and asked them to achieve the current year target of completion of 1000 projects till March.

The Lt Governor asked all the Administrative Secretaries to prepare an advance action plan for next financial year as well.

The officers were also directed to regularly monitor the working of their respective departments for ensuring speedy execution, besides working in close coordination to avoid time lag between the funds released and their utilization.

Discussion was also held on the possibility of enhancing the advance drawal limit for Administrative Secretaries to ensure timely execution of various projects of public importance.

The Lt Governor stressed on taking all the requisite measures to maintain transparency in the execution of works by enabling citizens to overview works and projects being implemented in their areas and become a partner in the process of development.

The chair was informed that JKIDFC, since its inception in September 2018 has undertaken 2367 projects including 83 CRF Projects for an amount of Rs 7125.49 crore. JKIDFC has also been successful in implementation of Geo-Tagging of all the projects undertaken.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, and Information Department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works Department; Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/Secretary; Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner/Secretary, Transport Department; Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology, and Environment; M Raju Commissioner/Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Sheetal Nanda, Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department; Mohammad Yaqoob Itoo, Director General Budget, Finance Department, and other senior officers of Finance and JKIDFC attended the meeting.