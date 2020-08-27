Madhav on 3 day visit to Kashmir

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday arrived in the valley on a three day visit. He held different sessions throughout the day with senior party leaders in the UT.

Madhav, who had previously played a key role in the formation of the BJP-PDP coalition, arrived here days after six main political parties including the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Congress announced that they stood by the ‘Gupkar Declaration’ and will jointly fight for the restoration of Article 370.

During his three day stay, he will meet senior party leaders, BDC chairmen and prominent panchayat representatives to get their feedback on the ground situation in Kashmir.

“He met some party leaders individually who appraised him about the situation and difficulties being faced by the party carder in the valley,” a BJP leader who met Madhav told Greater Kashmir on the basis of anonymity.

The senior leader said that the BJP National General Secretary discussed with them the steps being taken to make the party stronger in Kashmir. “We appraised him about the problems being faced by the common people in Kashmir,” he said, adding that Madhav assured them he will take up issues with the administration.

Another BJP leader said that security of panchayat representative was also discussed during “individual meetings” with Madhav.

He said that Kashmir unit of BJP has prepared a memorandum of demands to be presented to Madhav.

Madhav, party sources said, on Thursday evening met BJP General Secretary (Org), Ashok Koul, Sunil Sharma and Vibodh. They said that Madhav will also be meeting lower rung Kashmir BJP leadership, besides official from administration on Friday and Saturday.

The issue of security of BJP leaders also came up in the meetings. In the last two months, five prominent BJP leaders were killed by militants in different parts of Kashmir.

Earlier this year on July 12, Madhav along with MoS PMO Jitender Singh, BJP national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna and J&K president Ravinder Raina had visited Bandipora in North Kashmir to condole the killing of three party workers.

In the recent past, several other BJP workers too have been attacked by the militants following which the party has been demanding security for the cadre.