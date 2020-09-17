Magisterial probe ordered in Sopore youth's death

Baramulla district magistrate has ordered a magisterial probe in the killing of a Sopore youth a day after his arrest.

The additional district magistrate Baramulla has been appointed inquiry officer and has been directed to submit the report in 20 days.

Irfan Ahmad Dar, 23, resident of Sidiq colony Sopore was arrested on September 15. On the next day, police said he escaped from custody and his body was found.

The family of the deceased youth has alleged that their son was killed in police custody.

The order quotes the senior superintendent of police Sopore’s report and the media reports that the deceased was picked up by police on Sep 15 and was in their custody before he was found dead.

“Following huge outcry in Sopore about the mysterious death, it has become expedient to institute a magisterial probe into the incident,” reads the order.

The family members said that their son was a businessman and had nothing to do with militancy.