Major administrative reshuffle; 34 IAS, KAS officers transferred

In a major administrative shake-up effected by the Jammu and Kashmir government late Tuesday evening, 34 IAS and KAS officers were transferred and posted with immediate effect.

In the reshuffle effected through two separate GAD orders, Bipul Pathak (IAS), Principal Secretary to the Government, Science & Technology Department has been appointed as new Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. Dr Raghav Langer (IAS), Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

Sanjeev Verma (IAS), Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Pathak was also holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department.

Mohammed Aijaz (IAS) has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar while Anshul Garg (IAS) has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner Jammu Aijaz was presently holding the post of Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited while Garg was the Deputy Commissioner Anantnag.

Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS (JK:2009), Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Special Purpose Vehicle for Srinagar City for implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth. He shall also hold the additional charge of Mission Director, Skill Development Mission, relieving Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah (IAS) of the additional charge of the post.

As per GAD order, Dr Piyush Singla (IAS), Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

Krittika Jyotsna (IAS), Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency, holding additional charge of Secretary, J&K Academy of Arts, Culture and Languages, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal.

Alok Kumar (IRS), Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, has been asked to hold the charge of Principal Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department and Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sarita Chauhan (IAS ), Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, holding additional charge of Chairman, J&K Special Tribunal, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department. “She shall continue to hold the charge of Chairman, J&K Special Tribunal, in addition to her own duties, till further orders,” the GAD order read.

Saurabh Bhagat (IAS), Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, has been transferred and posted as Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development.

M. Raju (IAS), Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Estates Department, has been asked to also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department and Civil Aviation Commissioner, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, relieving Rukhsana Gani (KAS), Administrative Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department of the additional charge of the post.

Talat Parvez Rohella (KAS), Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department. Rukhsana Gani (KAS), Administrative Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department, has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Registration, J&K.

Zubair Ahmad (KAS), Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, relieving Simrandeep Singh (IAS), Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of the additional charge of the post.

Sheetal Nanda (IAS), Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department.

Yasha Mudgul (IAS ), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department, relieving Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS (JK:1994), Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare of the additional charge of the post.

Sushma Chauhan, IAS (JK:2009), Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Special Purpose Vehicle for Jammu City for implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department. She shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Avny Lavasa (IAS) ), Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, has been asked to hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer, Special Purpose Vehicle for Jammu City for implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Rahul Yadav (IAS), Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kathua. Doifode Sagar Dattatray (IAS), Deputy Commissioner, Doda, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, relieving Choudhary Mohammad Yasin (IAS), Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K of the additional charge of the post.

Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary (IAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.

Athar Aamir Ul Shafi (IAS), Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, shall hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer, Special Purpose Vehicle for Srinagar City for implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Basharat Qayoom (IAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat (IAS), SubDivisional Magistrate, Karnah-Tangdhar, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, KarnahTangdhar, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam. Rohit Khajuria (KAS) Deputy Commissioner, Samba, has been transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Showkat Aijaz Bhat (KAS), Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, has been transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Anuradha Gupta (KAS), Director, School Education, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba.

Ajay Kumar (KAS), Director, Development Expenditure, Division-I, Finance Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Reasi. Inderjeet, KAS, Director, Agriculture, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Poonch.

Vikas Sharma(KAS), Director, Geology and Mining, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Doda. Indu Kanwal Chib (KAS) Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.

Shafqat Iqbal (KAS), Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, has been transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

O P Bhagat (KAS), Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, has been transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.