'Make rational choice in Assembly poll'

National Conference president Faroooq Abdullah Saturday said the people of the state have to make a “rational choice” for the greater interests of the state in the forthcoming Assembly elections, a statement issued by the party reads.

The statement adds: “Addressing devotees at Baba NagriKangan, he said, forces that are inimical to the interests of the state will use all possible means to influence the process of elections. However during the just concluded elections to Parliament, we the people audaciously dispirited the resolve of such forces. We have won the first battle but the biggest battle is ahead of us, we should not let complacency overwhelm us. The state is facing a perilous situation in the wake of numerous attacks on its identity, and unity.”

Extolling the role of MianAltaf for his efforts towards making the party stronger, Farooq, according to the statement, said, “I am grateful to Mian Sahib for his endeavour in making the win of party’s Parliamentary candidates possible. The role played by the Mian Sahib and the Gujjar community in the just concluded Parliament elections is worth appreciation. I am sure that Mian sahib will continue to work with the same zeal. I take this opportunity to urge you to not be complacent; the need of the hour requires unity and hard work.

“We have a laborious task ahead of us: On one hand we have to put the state back on the track on development and the other hand we have to protect the interests of the state.

“In the coming days we all have to make the party’s candidates successful from all the seats of state. I pray for long life of Mian Bashir Ud Din Sahib. I am hopeful that his scholarly disposition and acquaintance with Islam will guide our steps,” the statement said.

Farooq said he was positively hopeful that the high-spirited Gujjar community under the leadership of Mian Sahib, will carry on the momentum of the Parliament elections in the Assembly elections as well.