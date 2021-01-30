Man held with leopard hides, wild animal organs in Anantnag

Wildlife officials and police Saturday claimed to have arrested a man and recovered hides of a number of leopards and other forest animals and their organs from his residence in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday. He was identified as Gul Mohammad Ganai son of Abdul Rehman Ganai of Shirpora locality in Anantnag town.

“Animal organs including eight leopard hides, four musk deer pods and 38 bear gallbladders found in his possession were seized,” Range officer Wildlife Anantnag, Dildar Ahmad said. “The gallbladders seem to be some eight years’ old.” He said there was specific information against Ganai, but every time he was giving a slip. “However, yesterday night we received information and raided his house and made recoveries,” he added.

An official said that the hides were bought from Kishtiwar area and then sold. The bear gallbladder is believed to have traditional medicinal usage.

Hides and skins are mainly used for footwear, upholstery, leather goods used for clothing, particularly as coats and gloves.

The seizure, a wildlife official said, is a first of its kind in Kashmir. “It seems to be an organized network and the smuggling angle can’t be ruled out,” he said.

“The input was received by the wildlife crime control bureau (WCCB), who then coordinated with the department of wildlife protection and police in carrying out the raid,” another official said.

He said another kingpin was apprehended in Manwal Jammu along with contraband. “After due process, the department of wildlife protection filed offense report for lodging FIR in the respective police stations, and handed over the accused to the police authorities,” the official added. He said, further details are being investigated.