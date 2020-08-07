Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar,
UPDATED: August 8, 2020, 12:18 AM

Man killed in Poonch shelling

JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar,
UPDATED: August 8, 2020, 12:18 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The prevailing tension on Line of Control is not declining with armies of India and Pakistan exchanging gunfire in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch’s Mendhar for the fourth straight day on Friday, resulting in the killing of a civilian.

The victim has been identified as 60 year old Mohammad Sadiq of Tain Mankote village of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district. Officials said that on Friday evening Pak army violated ceasefire in KG Mankote and Mendhar LoC sectors of Mendhar sub-division.

“The victim was present in the verandah of his house when a mortar shell exploded nearby and multiple splinters pierced his body,” the officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that shelling was going on in LoC areas.

