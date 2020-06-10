Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Shopian,
UPDATED: June 11, 2020, 12:06 AM

Man killed in Shopian

Khalid Gul
Shopian,
UPDATED: June 11, 2020, 12:06 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Day after he was allegedly abducted by gunmen, a man was found dead in this South Kashmir district on Wednesday.

The slain has been identified as Tariq Ahmad Paul of Pinjoora village. Paul, whose house was damaged in Monday’s gunfight in which four Hizb militants were killed, according to police was abducted yesterday by gunmen.

Trending News

BSNL's broadband service defunct in Ganderbal area

Withdraw SRO 202 immediately: Vakil to Govt

NSS KU announces results of online contest

Representational Pic

New media policy assault on press freedom: NC

His body was spotted by people in the orchards of Kugnoo-Turkuwangam village. “The body had torture marks,” a police official said. He said a case has been registered and investigations taken up.

Related News