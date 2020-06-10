Man killed in Shopian

Day after he was allegedly abducted by gunmen, a man was found dead in this South Kashmir district on Wednesday.

The slain has been identified as Tariq Ahmad Paul of Pinjoora village. Paul, whose house was damaged in Monday’s gunfight in which four Hizb militants were killed, according to police was abducted yesterday by gunmen.

His body was spotted by people in the orchards of Kugnoo-Turkuwangam village. “The body had torture marks,” a police official said. He said a case has been registered and investigations taken up.