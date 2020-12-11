Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 12:28 AM

Man shot at in Pulwama

Representational Pic
Unidentified gunmen shot at and injured a man in Wasoora village of Pulwama district Friday evening.

According to an official, gunmen fired upon 40-year old Mushtaq Ahmad Dar son of Assadullah Dar near higher secondary school in Wasoora village at around 6:50 pm.

Mushtaq sustained bullet injury in leg.

Locals took the injured to Pulwama hospital where he has been shifted to Bone and Joints hospital Srinagar,  where his condition is stated to be stable.

Security forces rushed to the spot and launched a search operation which was on when this report was filed.

