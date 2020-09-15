Man shot dead by BSF in No Man's Land on LoC

Police on Tuesday said the Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead an “intruder” in No Man’s Land at the Line of Control (LoC) in Dulanja village of this border town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police official told the Greater Kashmir that at about 2:15 pm an individual was observed moving suspiciously across the fence ahead of Indian post at Dulanja by the BSF sentry.

“The intruder was challenged on which he hid behind a tree. On warning that he would be fired upon if he didn’t come out with hands up, the intruder came

out and was asked to walk towards the fence,” he said.

“Subsequently the intruder came close to the fence and threw some paper across the fence. The same was being checked,” he said.

“The intruder was asked to strip for a closer search. He ran back and after repeated verbal warnings he didn’t listen and the intruder was shot by the sentry. The intruder fell on the ground across the fence,” the official said.

“Efforts are being made to retrieve the dead body from No Man’s Land,” said SDPO Uri, Junaid Wali.