Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Uri,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 1:02 AM

Man shot dead by BSF in No Man's Land on LoC

‘He threw some paper and ran back, ignoring warning to stop’
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Uri,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 1:02 AM
File Pic

Police on Tuesday said the Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead an “intruder” in No Man’s Land at the Line of Control (LoC) in Dulanja village of this border town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police official told the Greater Kashmir that at about 2:15 pm an individual was observed moving suspiciously across the fence ahead of Indian post at Dulanja by the BSF sentry.

Trending News

Jan Abhiyan aims to improve service delivery in J&K: Advisor Sharma

Representational Pic

1590 new cases, 18 deaths in J&K

Amid surge in COVID19 cases, MC Ganderbal intensifies fumigation process

Mirwaiz continues to be under house arrest: Hurriyat M

“The intruder was challenged on which he hid behind a tree. On warning that he would be fired upon if he didn’t come out with hands up, the intruder came

out and was asked to walk towards the fence,” he said.

“Subsequently the intruder came close to the fence and threw some paper across the fence. The same was being checked,” he said.

Latest News
Representational Pic

1590 new cases, 18 deaths in J&K

Representational Pic

Testing tripled, more cases traced in September: Govt

GMC Anantnag gets ICMR nod for RT-PCR testing

DHSK orders resumption of all surgeries in non-COVID hospitals

“The intruder was asked to strip for a closer search. He ran back and after repeated verbal warnings he didn’t listen and the intruder was shot by the sentry. The intruder fell on the ground across the fence,” the official said.

“Efforts are being made to retrieve the dead body from No Man’s Land,” said SDPO Uri, Junaid Wali.

Related News