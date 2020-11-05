Man shot dead in Tral, another injured in Kakpora

Unidentified gunmen on Thursday evening shot dead a shopkeeper in Tral town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a separate incident, a Sumo driver was shot and injured in Wanpora area of Kakpora in the same district.

A police official said at around 7:45 pm gunmen fired at a shopkeeper from point-blank range at his shop in the main town Tral resulting in his on-spot death.

He was identified as Muhammad Ayub Ahangar, 45, who was in the shuttling business.

Meanwhile, a Sumo driver was shot and injured in Wanpora village of Kakpora late evening.

A police official said that gunmen fired at Muhammad Aslam Wani, aged 30, of Wanpora while he was driving his vehicle towards home.