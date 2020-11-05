Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Pulwama,
UPDATED: November 6, 2020, 12:12 AM

Man shot dead in Tral, another injured in Kakpora

Khalid Gul
Pulwama,
UPDATED: November 6, 2020, 12:12 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Unidentified gunmen on Thursday evening shot dead a shopkeeper in Tral town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a separate incident, a Sumo driver was shot and injured in Wanpora area of Kakpora in the same district.

Trending News
File Photo

Militant killed in ongoing Pampore gunfight

Statehood for J&K: Bhim Singh seeks President's intervention

Greater Kashmir

NC appoints Shabir Ahmad as VP legal affairs

Urs of Hazrat Mir Muhammad Hamadani (RA) | Farooq Abdullah greets people

A police official said at around 7:45 pm gunmen fired at a shopkeeper from point-blank range at his shop in the main town Tral resulting in his on-spot death.

He was identified as Muhammad Ayub Ahangar, 45, who was in the shuttling business.

Meanwhile, a Sumo driver was shot and injured in Wanpora village of Kakpora late evening.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Midnight blaze damages historic Pathar Masjid in Srinagar

File Photo

Militant killed in ongoing Pampore gunfight

Representational Pic

Provision of SARFAESI Act empowering DMs to attach secured assets of borrowers directory: SC

SDSJK lauds DHSK efforts to resume routine oral health services

A police official said that gunmen fired  at Muhammad Aslam Wani, aged 30, of Wanpora while he was driving his vehicle towards home.

Related News