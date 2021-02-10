Man shot dead in Uri

A man was shot dead by soldiers on the line of control in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district while he was trying to sneak into this side on Monday night, officials said.

The officials identified the slain as Sarfaraz Ahmad Mir, 56, a resident of Kundibarjala Uri. Officials said a weapon was recovered from him.

An official said that on Monday night, the soldiers deployed along the line of control in Dulanja village spotted movement. He said soldiers fired at him and killed him on the spot. “A weapon was also recovered from the slain intruder,” said Riyaz Ahmad, SDM Uri.

Giving details about the slain, the official said that Sarfaraz had earlier crossed the line of control in 1990 and then returned in 1992. He said later in 1995 Sarfaraz surrendered. However, in 2005, he again went back to Pakistan Administered Kashmir. “An identification card issued by the Muzaffrabad authorities was also recovered from the slain militant,” said SDM Uri and added, “The body was laid to rest on Wednesday in presence of his family members. He said burial took place as per prevailing protocol in such cases.