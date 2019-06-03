Man shot dead on Srinagar outskirts

Unknown gunmen shot dead a man in Pantha Chowk area on Srinagar outskirts Monday evening.

A source told Greater Kashmir that unknown gunmen Monday evening fired upon one Sameer Ahmed Wani, 32, son of Mohammad Yousuf Wani of Khunmouh at Pantha Chowk from a point blank range. “He was shifted to SMHS hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” the source said.

A case has been registered and investigations taken up, a police official said.

Wani was brought to the hospital in a very critical condition where he died. He was hit by a single bullet on his chest, a source at the hospital said.

Following the incident, a joint team of army and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a hunt to nab the assailants.