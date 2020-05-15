Manual registration for incoming residents throws social distancing to wind

Long and jam-packed queues for manual registration throw social distancing protocols to wind at Tourist Reception Center (TRC) in Srinagar, where all people returning to Kashmir have to mandatorily report.

For the past one week, over 50,000 people have returned to Kashmir from outside, J&K Government has said. All of these people have to report to TRC as per directions of the Government, where they need to register and fill their ‘self declaration form’ before proceeding to hotels where they are quarantined till their samples are taken and reported.

An official working at TRC said that on any day, at least 3000 people arrive at the center to fill the forms. “It is against COVID19 protocol to allow a gathering of around 1000 passengers at TRC for registration,” said one official.

He said that due to the hardships and long journeys there are often chaotic scenes at the center when people are made to wait for long arduous hours for their turns. “These people are being exposed to risk of infection at a center which can hardly accommodate a few hundred in a hygienic manner,” he said.

A mother, who arrived from Punjab with her two children, while speaking to the Greater Kashmir over phone, said she had an infant with her and did not have any other adult to hold the baby. “How humane is it that I was asked to stand in the queue to fill a form that we could very well have filled in the bus we travelled in if it had been given to us enroute,” she pleaded.

An official in health and medical education department said that although initially it was decided that the arriving residents of Kashmir would need to fill their details in an online form, however, due to internet shutdown in Kashmir last week, the plan did not take off. “Right at the time people began coming in, there was no internet in Kashmir,” he said adding that the situation left no option with the administration but to resort to manual registration of passengers.

A passenger who suffers from a kidney ailment, returning from Delhi said he had to wait for four long hours for his turn. He said he had gone outside for treatment and the road journey was too much to bear for an ailing person like him. “However, the worst part of the journey awaited me in Srinagar. I was made to stand in a queue, my legs giving way many times,” he said.

Many passengers shared their experiences of ‘declaration form’ upon their arrival. One student called it an ‘unnecessary manual procedure’. He said it would have been much more convenient and safe for people if they had been allowed to their quarantine centers rather than exposing them to dangers of infection at TRC.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, said he will ‘look into the issue.’