Markets to open for 3 days from July 28 in phases

In view of the ensuing Eid-ul-Adha festival, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, today said that the markets shall remain open for three days from July 28 to July 30 to facilitate hassle-free purchase of sacrificial animals and other necessary items.

The Div Com said this while chairing a meeting to review Eid arrangements, he also directed all DCs of Kashmir to establish sale centres where people can purchase the sacrificial animals with proper COVID-19 protocol.

He instructed DCs to open up markets in a phased manner with different timings to avoid gatherings and violation of social distancing protocol by the public thronging market places during these three days.

In order to avoid unnecessary rush, DCs were asked to notify about operation and timing of mandis and market places in advance for timely information to the general public.

He said that custodians of masjids, shrines and khankahas shall be allowed to carry out cleaning of religious structures during these three days as a religious formality, but no gathering shall be allowed at these places.

Stressing on rate regulation of essential commodities and other items, the Div Com instructed concerned to constitute multi-departmental squads to conduct extensive market checking to prevent traders, dealers and shopkeepers resorting from hoarding, overcharging, black marketing or sale of sub-standard items.

The concerned were directed to ensure availability of sacrificial animals, birds and all essential commodities across all markets.

Urging people to take all precaution while distributing sacrificial meat, the Div Com called for strict adherence to Covid SOPs and prevention of social or religious gatherings on Eid as mandatory to contain the spread of disease in their respective districts.

The Div Com emphasized on PDD and PHE to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and drinking water supply across all districts during the festival days.

The DCs were asked to rope in religious leaders for COVID-19 SOPs’ IEC activities to sensitize people about the importance of following laid down guidelines and precautions to control the disease effectively.

Police authorities were instructed to ensure proper security arrangements and prevent the public from resorting to any sort of violation during the festivity days.

Stressing on cleanliness and sanitation, Commissioner SMC Srinagar was directed to ensure regular lifting of garbage and waste material and maintenance of proper sanitation around religious and market places.

Among others, the meeting was attended by DC Srinagar, RTO Kashmir, Chief Engineers PHE, R&B, Directors of Health Services, FCS&CA, Sheep Husbandry, SSP, Traffic, SP Headquarter Srinagar, CEO, Waqf Board and other dignitaries.

IGP Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of all districts of Kashmir also attended the meeting through video conferencing.