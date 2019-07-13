Martyrs sacrificed their lives for people's rule: Advisor Ganai

Governor’s Advisor Khursheed Ahmed Ganai on Saturday said that martyrs of 13 July 1931 laid down their lives for people’s rights and democracy in the state.

Talking to reporters after laying wreaths on the graves of the 22 martyrs, who fell to the bullets of the then rulers on this day in 1931,Ganai said, “ On this day, all of us pay tributes to martyrs who laid down their lives for people’s rights and for the restoration of democracy. They sacrificed their lives for peoples’ rule. That’s why we are here, to pay tributes to them.”

Ganai said that Governor Malik has also urged the people to work collectively for state’s development. “This day is the best day to convey this message and take a pledge for the peace and prosperity of the state,” he said.

The Governor Malik in his message on the eve of martyr’s day on Friday evening had had called for collective efforts from all sections of the society to secure rapid growth and development of the state on all fronts. He had maintained that Jammu and Kashmir was always known for its glorious pluralistic ethos and harmony and emphasized the crucial importance of maintaining unity and brotherhood for ushering the state towards peace and prosperity.

Advisor Ganai arrived at Mazar-e-Shohada at Naqashband Sahib (RA) in old city here this morning to offer floral tributes to the 1931 Martyrs. A contingent of J&K Police posted the bugle and presented the ceremonial guard-of-honour to the Martyrs.

The Advisor Ganai was accompanied by ADGP, Armed, S J M Gillani, ADGP, Law and Order, Muneer Ahmad Khan, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, IGP Kashmir, S P Pani, DIG CKR, V K Birdie, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, SSP Srinagar, DrHaseeb Mughal, Commandant JKAP 9th Battalion, ManzoorDalal, besides other senior officers of the district and divisional administration.