Maruti Suzuki to install 2 oxygen plants in J&K under CSR

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, one of the largest automobile manufacturers of India, shall install two ‘oxygen PSA generator plants’ with 500 litres per minute capacity, one each in Kashmir and Jammu under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Responding to the appeal of the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, to the corporates to help set up oxygen plants in the UT, the MSIL has offered to install one plant each in Jammu and Srinagar Medical Colleges to strengthen the health infrastructure of the two premier health institutions.

Devender Singh Rana, former legislator and chairman Vehicleades Group of Companies conveyed the decision of MSIL to the Lt Governor here this evening, who very graciously acknowledged the support and thanked the company on behalf of the people of J&K, a statement here said.

The Lt. Governor, according to the statement, thanked the MSIL and its top management chairman R.C Bhargava and MD Kenichi Ayukawa, for coming forward to support the people of J&K in this pandemic.

Rana had earlier requested the company to support the healthcare efforts during the pandemic in J&K as a goodwill gesture.

The Lt Governor appealed to other corporates also to emulate the MSIL and come forward to supplement the efforts of the government to fight the pandemic.

The Lt. Governor directed Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education to coordinate with MSIL the process of early installation of the two plants, the statement said.

“The MSIL realised the critical importance of rapidly installing Oxygen PSA plants, both to produce lifesaving oxygen as well as reduce the immense logistical problems. It was found that these plants are being made by small scale units with very limited resources or ability to scale-up production,” it said.

The statement said: “The MSIL located two companies in the NCR area, Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd and SAM Gas Projects Pvt Ltd. They were flooded with orders but had a capacity to manufacture only 5-8 plants a month. The MSIL decided to use its resources to help scale-up their production.”

“The MSIL,” it said, “started talking to them from the 1st May and quickly reached an understanding with them. While technology, quality and performance, as well as all commercial matters, is the responsibility of the two companies, MSIL and its vendors used their capabilities to rapidly scale up production. MSIL’s involvement is on no profit basis.”

Airox has its factory in Ahmedabad and SKH Metals, a vendor, is working with them. The MSIL has been able to arrange new sources for Zeolite, an imported material and critical for a PSA plant which is being airlifted. Compressors are another important bought-out component. Output by the end of May is expected to be 50-60 plants, it said.

SAM Gas Projects Pvt Ltd is being assisted by MSIL’s vendor JBML. MSIL is helping with all critical inputs. This company is expected to produce 20-30 plants by the end of May.

The MSIL and its vendors are procuring oxygen plants from these two companies and donate them for medical use.

A separate MSIL team is working to ensure that the plants when produced are installed and commissioned as fast as possible. The top management of MSIL is involved in coordinating and monitoring this activity and hopes that it will make some difference in the national fight against COVID, the statement said.

The two Oxygen PSA Generator Plants for J&K should reach the UT by the first week of June and are likely to cost Rs. 1.30 crore which will be covered under CSR by the Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), it said.